Normal operating hours at IRB counters from tomorrow

General view of the Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia building located at Jalan Duta in Kuala Lumpur April 23, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 31 — The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) says that it will resume normal operating hours for tax services counters and revenue services centres (RSCs) at all of its premises beginning tomorrow.

IRB, in a statement today, said that the operating hours of tax services counters at all IRB branches nationwide except Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu and Johor, are from Mondays to Fridays from 8am to 5pm.

For Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu and Johor, the operating hours are from 8am to 5pm for Sundays to Wednesdays, and from 8am to 3.30pm on Thursdays.

“The RSC operating hours for stamp duty and general advisory taxation services in states other than Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu and Johor, are from Mondays to Fridays from 8am to 5pm.

“Meanwhile in Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu and Johor, stamp duty services at RSC are from Sundays to Thursdays from 8am to 5pm, and for general advisory on taxation services, counters will be open from Sundays to Wednesdays from 8am to 5pm and on Thursdays from 8am to 3.30pm,” it said.

For more information the public can visit IRB’s website at www.hasil.gov.my. Enquiries and feedback can be forwarded through the Revenue Care Line (HCL) at 03-8911 1000 or +60 3-8911 1100 (overseas) or HASiL Live Chat. — Bernama