75 ex-heads of Warisan branches in Kunak join Bersatu

Warisan Kampung Sungai Langgas 2 branch former head, Hussein Ibnu Hassan who led the group, submitted the membership forms to Sabah Bersatu chief Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor at a gathering with Bersatu leaders today. — Bernama pic

KUNAK, Aug 31 — A total of 75 individuals who claimed to be the Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) heads at their respective branches in the Kunak state assembly constituency have quit the party to join Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) here.

Warisan Kampung Sungai Langgas 2 branch former head, Hussein Ibnu Hassan who led the group, submitted the membership forms to Sabah Bersatu chief, Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor at a gathering with Bersatu leaders here today.

It was understood that more than 2,000 members from the 75 Warisan branches had also joined Bersatu.

Meanwhile, Hajiji in his speech, said that the mass entry into Bersatu showed that the people of Sabah had started to accept the party, which was a good development.

“They chose Bersatu because they like the struggle championed by Bersatu President and our Prime Minister (Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin) and they too think this party needs to be supported to take over the state government,” he said.

Hajiji also reminded all Bersatu members to pledge their support to candidates among Bersatu affiliates who would be contesting in the coming state elections.

“Whoever the candidate is, whether from Bersatu or our friends including in Barisan Nasional (BN), do support him so that he can win and we can take back Sabah,” he added. — Bernama