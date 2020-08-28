PM: Putrajaya exemplary benchmark in development, management of well-planned city

After 25 years of its establishment, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said Putrajaya had rapidly grown, not only in the physical aspect but also in the socio-economic development. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 28 — The federal government’s administrative centre, Putrajaya, has often been cited as an exemplary benchmark by other countries in the development and management of a well-planned city and has also received praise from many heads of state, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

After 25 years of its establishment, he said Putrajaya had rapidly grown, not only in the physical aspect but also in the socio-economic development.

“Today, we all are very lucky to see its numerous landmarks and hear stories on its successful achievements. In fact, Putrajaya has received various recognitions at the international level,” he said while congratulating the Putrajaya Corporation on the launch of Putrajaya Silver Jubilee Special-Issue Coin and Stamp here today.

Muhyiddin said the Special-Issue Coin and Stamp will be archived as another recognition and honour given not only to Putrajaya, but also to Malaysians as a whole.

The issuance of the commemorative coin, which comes in two specifications — a Coloured Silver Commemorative Coin (Proof) and a Nordic Gold Brilliant Uncirculated Commemorative Coin - is a collaboration between Putrajaya Corporation (PPj) and Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM).

The Coloured Silver Commemorative Coin (Proof), which is made of fine silver with 99.9 purity weighing 31.1 gm with a face value of RM10 and mintage quantity of 1,000 pieces, will be sold at RM253 each; while the Nordic Gold Brilliant Uncirculated Commemorative Coin, which is made of copper and several other metals weighing 8.5 gm with a face value of RM1 and mintage quantity of 15,000, will be sold at RM13.20 each.

Meanwhile, the issuance of the special stamps featuring iconic landmarks of Putrajaya, namely the Perdana Putra, Palace of Justice, Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin Mosque, PPj Complex and the Seri Gemilang Bridge, is a collaboration between PPj and Pos Malaysia Berhad.

The stamp, in RM1.30 denomination, will be issued along with the First Day Cover, and the limited-edition complete folder sets will be sold at RM7 each.

Both the commemorative coin and stamp will be made available for purchase starting next month.

From an area called Prang Besar in Selangor, which was formerly an oil palm plantation and forest area, the development of Putrajaya was launched on Aug 29, 1995, and it was proclaimed as Malaysia’s third Federal Territory on Feb 1, 2001.

“I pray that the Federal Territory of Putrajaya will continue to shine on the world stage,” Muhyiddin added. — Bernama