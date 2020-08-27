Tony Fernandes urges green zone Asean leaders to 'be brave' in reopening borders

Tan Sri Tony Fernandes says it is an opportunity for other countries such as Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Laos to slowly and carefully relook at opening their borders, without too much risk. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 ― AirAsia Group Bhd is calling on Asean leaders in green zone countries to be brave and relook at reopening borders.

Expressing hope for a green lane such as that set up by Malaysia and Singapore, group chief executive officer Tan Sri Tony Fernandes said as the number of Covid-19 cases has reduced, it is an opportunity for other countries such as Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Laos to slowly and carefully relook at opening their borders, without too much risk.

“If you look at Thailand, which has less than 10 cases a day, why can't Malaysia and Thailand have a green lane?

“I hope even eventually high risk areas are open because there's good testing regime in place,” he told reporters after launching AirAsia Shop here, today.

Fernandes expected that there would be no international travel until the end of this year, but AirAsia is always prepared for any decision taken by the government including border reopening.

He also hoped AirAsia would not have to undergo another downsizing as travel demand would likely normalise by January next year.

“A lot of factors to think of, we'll have to wait and see.

“The reality right now is that no one is ready to open up, but let's take that step (reopen borders). It took a long time for us to be out of lockdown, so it is a small next step,” he said. ― Bernama