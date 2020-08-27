Pemanis rep Dr Chong Fat Full who left PKR, now officially with Bersatu, says wants to strengthen racial unity

Pemanis state assemblyman Chong Fat Full said he officially joined Bersatu August 22. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Aug 27 ― Pemanis state assemblyman Dr Chong Fat Full confirmed today that he has joined Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

Dr Chong said he officially joined Bersatu on Saturday (August 22) when former PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali announced he was joining the party together with his supporters in the presence of Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin at the National Congress, a programme which gathered grassroots leaders from the various races in the capital.

Dr Chong, who was an independent member previously, said his participation in representing non-Bumiputera in Bersatu was to further strengthen unity among the various races.

“Many are not aware that I am a member of (non-governmental organisation) Penggerak Komuniti Negara (PKN). For me, my participation is not a game-changer, but it’s as a game player and I need to show my role as well as my team spirit.

“This new chapter reflects Bersatu as a party that accepts various races and that is the way forward for Malaysia,” said the dentist when contacted by Bernama.

Dr Chong, who is also Johor’s Unity, Trade and Consumer Affairs committee chairman, said he would continue to serve the people and give his best, especially for the youths in the state.

The others who followed Mohamed Azmin to join Bersatu included nine former PKR MPs, namely Zuraida Kamaruddin, Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, Datuk Kamaruddin Jaffar, Datuk Mansor Othman, Datuk Rashid Hasnon, Datuk Seri Dr Santhara Kumar, Ali Biju, Willie Mongin and Jonathan Yasin.

On March 4, Dr Chong announced he was quitting PKR to become an independent member, thus supporting the state coalition government.

Two days later, he was sworn in as state executive councillor. ― Bernama