Ismail Sabri: TEMCO to be enforced starting midnight in Aman Jaya, Kedah

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — A targeted enhanced movement control order (TEMCO) has been enforced in Aman Jaya, Kedah, and will come into effect just after midnight tonight with an end date that has yet to be decided, said Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The TEMCO is set to affect some 22,360 individuals involving 265 households within three zones in the district, namely the Kenanga, Mawar and Melur zones.

“This administrative MCO will be enforced from 12.01 midnight, August 28, 2020, for a period that will be announced by the Health Ministry,” he said during his daily Covid-19 (non-health) briefing.

Ismail Sabri said all individuals inside these zones will be screened for Covid-19, and will not be allowed to leave the affected areas, just as outsiders are barred from entering the areas under the TEMCO.

The TEMCO was likely enforced following a spike in Covid-19 cases attributed to the Tawar cluster that started in Kedah but has spread to neighbouring Penang.

To date, the Health Ministry said the cluster has chalked up 73 positive cases, with 4,051 people tested so far.

Ismail Sabri said the TEMCO will see the operation hours of essential services such as eateries, stalls, sundry shops and petrol stations all limited from 8am to 8pm.

“Clinics and hospitals will be allowed to operate 24 hours, while pharmacies and medicinal stores are only allowed to operate until 8pm,” he said.

Ismail Sabri said only morning public markets will be allowed to operate within the affected areas, and are allowed to operate from 6am to 2pm only.

“Only the head of the family or one representative from one household will be allowed out to purchase essential items or for other needs.

“Should an emergency arise, such as the need for medical treatment or the death of a close relative, then those involved will be allowed to leave their zones, but they will first need to seek permission from the authorities,” he added.