Electoral Reform Committee proposes 49 changes to Malaysia’s voting system

Electoral Reform Committee chairman Tan Sri Ab Rashid Ab Rahman speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur May 4, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 27 — After two years of survey and study, the Electoral Reform Committee (ERC) has put forth 49 recommendations to overhaul the voting system in Malaysia to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

ERC chairman Tan Sri Ab Rashid Ab Rahman said the recommendations were handed to Muhyiddin in Parliament today.

“With the submission of these recommendations, we hope to see future elections being held with integrity and freedom that will gain the trust of everyone.

“The report contains 49 suggestions whether in the form of amendments to existing laws or formulating new laws that are important in an electoral system,” Ab Rashid said today during a press conference in Putrajaya.

MORE TO COME