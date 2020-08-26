Putrajaya withdraws Bills for PM term limit, IPCMC

The Constitution (Amendment) (No. 2) Bill 2019 was tabled in December 2019 — when Pakatan Harapan was still in power — to limit the tenure of the prime minister to two terms and had been scheduled for debate in March. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — The federal government has recalled two items of proposed legislation that would have introduced a term limit for the position of the prime minister and external oversight of the police.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan informed Parliament that both the Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC) Bill and Constitution (Amendment) (No. 2) Bill 2019 were withdrawn.

"I move to retract two Bills that are stated as number six and seven in the Order Paper today," he told the Dewan Rakyat today.

The Perikatan Nasional government already said in March that it planned to withdraw the IPCMC Bill.

However, the withdrawal of the Bill to introduce a term limit for Malaysia’s prime minister came unannounced.

The Constitution (Amendment) (No. 2) Bill 2019 was tabled in December 2019 — when Pakatan Harapan was still in power — to limit the tenure of the prime minister to two terms and had been scheduled for debate in March.

It was tabled after then prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said PH planned to limit the tenure of the prime minister, mentri besar and also chief ministers, to two terms.

The move to limit terms of the office-bearers and limit the tenure to two terms was among promises made by the PH coalition in its 14th General Election manifesto.

As for the IPCMC, it was first proposed by the 2004 Royal Commission of Inquiry to enhance the operation and management of the Royal Malaysian Police.

In July 2019 the IPCMC Bill was tabled in Parliament with 24 amendments and was slated for Second Reading in October 2019 before being referred for further review to the parliamentary special select committee, which reportedly made 12 additional amendments.

Instead of proceeding for second reading, the IPCMC Bill has been replaced with the Independent Police Conduct Commission (IPCC) which was tabled for first reading today by deputy home minister Datuk Seri Ismail Mohamad Said.

Previously reported, Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin said the IPCC Bill would come under the Home Ministry's purview unlike the previous IPCMC Bill which was mooted by Datuk Liew Vui Keong, who was the minister in charge of legal affairs at the time