Ismail Sabri: No quarantine necessary for Malaysian oil rig workers travelling to and from platforms

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks during a press conference at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur, August 10, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — Malaysian oil rig workers do not need to undergo a 14-day quarantine period before leaving for their platforms, said Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Speaking to a press conference today, the defence minister said that these workers only need to undergo a swab test.

“The special Cabinet meeting has approved the sign-on and sign-off process for our oil rig workers. For the sign-on procedure, seeing that Malaysia is generally a green zone now, they just need to undergo a swab test before they can fly off to their oil platforms.

“However, foreigners must still undergo a 14-day quarantine period after their swab test before we can allow them to work on the platforms,” said Ismail Sabri.

Upon returning from the platform, which is the sign-off process, oil rig workers do not need to undergo any quarantine either, seeing that they have been isolated for two to three months on the platforms.

However, they must still undergo a swab test before they are allowed to return home.