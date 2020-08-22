Muhyiddin proposes new chapter in Bersatu to accommodate non-Malay leaders

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin delivers his speech during the National Congress: Unite For Malaysia event at Malaysia International Trade & Exhibition Centre (MITEC) in Kuala Lumpur, August 22, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — Bersatu President Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today proposed a new chapter in the Malay native party to accommodate and allow non-Malay leaders to contribute and hold positions in the party.

He said a committee has been formed under Bersatu Supreme Council member Tan Sri Rais Yatim to look into the matter.

“We propose a new chapter that could help affiliated members contribute ideas and hold leadership positions.

“The committee under Tan Sri Rais Yatim will look into it and bring up the matter to the Supreme Council.

“If this proposal is accepted, we will call for an Extraordinary General Meeting to amend our party’s constitution,” he said in his speech at the Kongres Negara 2020 held at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (Mitec) today.

Earlier, Muhyiddin accepted 11 former PKR MPs and other leaders aligned to Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali to join Bersatu and also offered to accept membership of all former PKR supporters who are now spread under four civil societies group.

Muhyiddin said that he was told that the Penggerak Komuniti Negara, Pemuda Negara, Nation of Women (NOW) and Wanita Muda Negara consist of more than 200,000 members from all 222 parliament constituencies in the country.

“I will see that all applications from Penggerak Komuniti Negara to become Bersatu members will be accepted,” he said.

Other than Azmin, Ministers Zuraida Kamaruddin, Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah and Datuk Kamaruddin Jaafar; Deputy Parliamentary Speaker Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon, Deputy Minister Ali Biju, Puncak Borneo MP Willie Mongin, Ranau MP Jonathan Yassin, Nibong Tebal MP Datuk Mansor Othman as well as state assemblymen Hilman Idham, Dr Afif Bahruddin, Dr Daroyah Alwi and Haniza Talha had officially submitted to join Bersatu.

Another MP, deputy minister and Segamat MP Edmund Santhara as well as Lubok Antu MP has already applied to join Bersatu last month.