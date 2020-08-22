Azmin and co officially joins Bersatu

Datuk Seri Azmin Ali showing his Bersatu member card during the National Congress: Unite For Malaysia event at Malaysia International Trade & Exhibition Centre (MITEC) in Kuala Lumpur, August 22, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — After leaving PKR in February, Senior Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali today led his former party’s MPs to officially join Bersatu in a lavish ‘Kongres Negara’ held at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Center today.

In his speech themed “Bersatu for Malaysia” Azmin said he believed in the leadership of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, describing him as the best leader to stability for the country.

“Tan Sri (Muhyiddin), in this hall, so many warriors have been waiting for a leader and a platform for our struggle

“Finally, we saw a man from Pagoh with a big heart, who worked hard and proved to be a superior leader.

“YAB Tan Sri, in this hall there are representatives from north to south, east to west, Perlis to Sabah, not only the Malays but Iban, Chinese, Indians, Melanaus, Bajau warriors from Semporna as well as Bugis warriors from Kalabakan.

“With sincerity and a transparent heart, I and the group from Perlis to Sabah whether the Penggerak Komuniti Negara, Pemuda Negara, Nation of Women and Wanita Muda Negara hereby declare to join the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia and recognise the leadership of Tan Sri Muhyiddin as the Prime Minister of Malaysia,” he said in front of 3,000 delegates from the four NGOs.

(From left) Zuraida Kamaruddin, Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah and other MPs are seen during the National Congress: Unite For Malaysia event at Malaysia International Trade & Exhibition Centre (MITEC) in Kuala Lumpur, August 22, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Other than Azmin, Ministers Zuraida Kamaruddin, Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah and Datuk Kamaruddin Jaafar; Deputy Parliamentary Speaker Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon, Deputy Minister Ali Biju, Puncak Borneo MP Willie Mongin, Ranau MP Jonathan Yassin, Nibong Tebal MP Datuk Mansor Othman as well as state assemblymen Hilman Idham, Dr Afif Bahruddin, Dr Daroyah Alwi and Haniza Talha were present.

Another MP, deputy minister Edmund Santhara, has already applied to join Bersatu last month.

Bersatu’s organising secretary Datuk Suhaimi Yahya then presented a form to be signed by Azmin and other party leaders.

Former PKR vice president Baru Bian who also left the party during the political turmoil has joined United Sarawak Party.

Over 3,000 delegation from the four NGOs — Penggerak Komuniti Negara together with Pemuda Negara, Nations of Women (NOW), and Penggerak Wanita Muda Negara ― all civil societies with link to Azmin and his faction, which left PKR to support Perikatan Nasional in February held the Bersatu flag after Azmin announced their loyalty to Bersatu.

On February 24, PKR central leadership sacked Azmin and Zuraida for their “betrayal” against party principles and the effects of their actions causing instability in the Pakatan Harapan-led government.

PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nassution Ismail said the decision was reached following the actions of Azmin and Zuraida, who were the party’s deputy president and vice-president respectively, for the role they played in the open betrayal against the party.