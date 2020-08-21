Police reject blogger’s claim that CID deputy chief is relative of aide to politician accused of sodomy

The police noted that CID deputy director DCP Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid was never involved in any investigation against the aide and that cases featuring the aide and the politician were handled by a special police team rather than the CID. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) have dismissed a fugitive blogger’s claim that CID deputy director DCP Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid was related to the political secretary of a politician here.

The law enforcement agency released a statement rejecting the allegation it said was meant to portray a conflict of interest between Mior’s role and the investigation into a statutory declaration accusing the politician of sodomy.

“The allegations are inaccurate, untrue, malicious, and defamatory,” the agency said in a statement.

The PDRM noted that Mior was also never involved in any investigation against the aide and that cases featuring the aide and the politician were handled by a special police team rather than the CID.

The CID deputy director also never met with the politician or his aide at any time before or after any investigations against them

Mior did not participate at the operational level of the agency, the PDRM explained when stating that the direction of investigations was the prerogative of investigators based on testimony received and evidence gathered.

“All decisions to prosecute cases or otherwise also fall under the authority of the Attorney General’s Chambers,” the PDRM said in its final rejection of the blogger’s claims that the agency influenced matters in favour of the politician and the aide.

Mior previously confirmed that the police were investigating a man’s SD alleging he allowed the politician to have anal sex with him in 2013.

However, the man has since filed a police report saying he was deceived into making the SD by a non-governmental organisation leader, whom he accused of providing the SD to the blogger for publication.

The man also alleged he was told a senior Cabinet member would compensate him for making the SD.

The police have called in the NGO leader for questioning.