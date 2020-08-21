Guan Eng sends letter of demand to Melaka deputy Speaker over allegedly defamatory Facebook post

Kota Melaka MP Khoo Poay Tiong said Ghazale should withdraw his false statement immediately and issue an apology to Lim Guan Eng for potentially defaming him in a Facebook post. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — Melaka State Assembly Deputy Speaker Datuk Ghazale Muhamad has been sent a letter of demand by DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng for potentially defaming him in a Facebook post.

Kota Melaka MP Khoo Poay Tiong said Ghazale should withdraw his false statement immediately and issue an apology to Lim.

“However, the people should not forget his record as a peddler of fake news,” he said in a statement today.

Khoo was referring to Ghazale’s post on August 11, in which he alleged that Lim appointed a team of 30 ‘special officers’ when he became finance minister after the 14th general election in May 2018.

“Ghazale alleged they were Chinese youth between the age of 20 and 30 years old, and that they were paid between RM8,000 and RM15,000 a month.

“The post goes on to make racist statements against Lim, and also accused him of selling away the country’s assets,” he said.

Describing the deputy Speaker’s post as utterly false and slanderous, Khoo added it is a typical attempt to paint Lim and DAP as the villains.

“Previously, Ghazale also spread false information and defamed (former deputy education minister) Teo Nie Ching, accusing her of calling for citizenship to be approved for children from other countries in order to balance the number of Bumiputeras and non-Bumiputeras in Malaysia.

“On July 29, he issued an apology to Teo after she initiated legal action. However, Ghazale has clearly not learned his lesson as he continues his habit of spreading lies with the latest statement against Lim,” he said.

Khoo argued that this is unacceptable behaviour for a deputy Speaker of a state assembly, who should be ethical, righteous and unbiased in conduct.