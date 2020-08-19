Pejuang says will hold party election as soon as RoS gives green light

Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir speaks to reporters after submitting the registration of Parti Pejuang Tahah Air at the Department of Registration of Societies in Putrajaya August 19, 2020. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 ― The newly-formed Parti Pejuang Tanah Air said today it is looking forward to hold internal elections once its application to the Registrar of Societies (RoS) has been approved.

Party president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir said one of the first things on his to-do list is to select 21 members to form the party’s first executive council.

“So far, we have not registered any members yet since we cannot do so without the RoS approving our application.

“But to make things easier, we will implement online registration for those who wish to join Pejuang,” Mukhriz said outside the RoS’ office building after handing in the application form here.

When asked, the Jerlun MP declined to elaborate how many members Pejuang will get, only saying that “many” are eager to join and allegedly cannot wait to fill up the forms.

“RoS director-general Masyati Abang Ibrahim was present to receive our application.

“It will be analysed in detail to ensure everything is in line with the Societies Act 1966, and we hope they will approve it as soon as possible,” he said.

Mukhriz also explained Pejuang’s party logo, which prominently features the Jawi alphabet “pa”.

“The ‘pa’ symbolises Pejuang, and the three dots above the alphabet represents the three pillars for which it stands for; Islam, iman (faith), and the Rukun Negara.

“Both the Pa and three dots are encircled by a shield, which represents the honour of the Malays and the honour of the people as a whole,” he said.

Mukhriz added that so far, the only position in the new party which has been confirmed will be that of chairman, to be held by Langkawi MP Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The former Kedah mentri besar was accompanied by former Parti Pribumi Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Marzuki Yahya, Simpang Renggam MP Maszlee Malik, and former Deputy Works Minister Datuk Shahruddin Md Salleh.

Pejuang has fielded Amir Khusyairi Mohd Tanusi as its candidate in the upcoming Slim by-election in Perak on August 29, who is contesting as an independent candidate for the time being.

He faces Umno’s Mohd Zaidi Aziz and independent candidate S. Santharasekaran in a three-cornered fight.