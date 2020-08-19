Law minister: IPCMC Bill, scheduled for first reading in Parliament, to be retracted, replaced

Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan addresses reporters in Putrajaya August 19,2020.― Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 19 ― The government will be retracting the Independent Police Complaints of Misconduct Commission (IPCMC) Bill, which was originally scheduled for its first tabling on August 26, de facto law minister Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan has confirmed.

Takiyuddin said that the new Bill would have a different name and “have a slightly different function”

“IPCMC Bill will be retracted and replaced with a new Bill which will have the same meaning, but which has been amended,” he told reporters here.

