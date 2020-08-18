Religious affairs minister appointed member of Muslim Council of Elders

Zulkifli said he hoped that the appointment would be of great benefit to Malaysia and the Muslim world as a whole. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 ― Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Sheikh Dr Ahmed al-Tayyib appointed Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri as a member of the Muslim Council of Elders.

In a Facebook post today, Zulkifli said he hoped that the appointment would be of great benefit to Malaysia and the Muslim world as a whole.

He also shared a letter he received from Muslim Council of Elders secretary-general Dr Sultan Faisal Al Remeithi.

The letter mentioned that Zulkifli's appointment was made in the hope that continued cooperation with other members of the council could strengthen global peace.

Muslim Council of Elders is an international institution that unites Muslim scholars, experts and dignitaries who are known for their wisdom, sense of justice, independence and moderateness.

They will work together to promote peace, to discourage infighting and to address the sources of conflict, divisiveness and fragmentation in Muslim communities. ― Bernama