MP alleges minister exempted from mandatory Covid-19 quarantine after Turkey trip

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 ― Teresa Kok (Seputeh ― PH) highlighted in Parliament today that a federal minister did not undergo the full mandatory 14-day quarantine after returning to Malaysia from an unofficial visit to Turkey.

Kok said Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali had visited Turkey until July 7 yet was in Parliament on July 13, just six days later.

“We know that all returnees from abroad need to be quarantined for 14 days.

“But the minister himself did not follow the SOP (standard operating procedure),” she said while interrupting Dr Lee Boon Chye (PH – Gopeng during debate of the Temporary Measures for Reducing The Impact of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) Bill 2020.

Lee also joined in asking why the minister was not made to undergo quarantine, pointing out Covid-19 was severe in Turkey that has already encountered over 250,000 cases and 6,000 deaths.

RSN Rayer (Jelutong – PH) then urged the Speaker to rule on the matter.

However, Deputy Speaker Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon told Rayer to submit his request in writing.

“My ruling is for Jelutong to write a letter to the Office of the Yang DiPertua for the matter,” he said, dismissing the shouting match between PH and several government backbenchers.

From June 10 to July 23, the government had allowed returnees who tested negative upon arrival in the country to undergo their mandatory quarantine at home.

This was changed back to quarantine at designated centres after a spate of breaches was detected.