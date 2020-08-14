Report: Philippines nab Abu Sayyaf leader linked to cross-border abductions in Sabah

Idang Susukan was reported to be involved in the abduction and beheading of Sarawakian tourist Bernard Then (pic) on November 17, 2015.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — Notorious Abu Sayyaf sub-commander “Idang” Susukan who is wanted by both Malaysia and the Philippines has been arrested in Davao City on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao.

Philippines police caught Idang yesterday at the house of Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) leader Nur Misuari, The Star reported.

“Misuari brought Idang to Davao to have him fitted with a prosthetic limb, after he lost his left arm during a gun battle with the Philippines Armed Forces in Jolo island early last year,” a regional intelligence source was quoted saying in The Star report.

According to the news report, Idang will be taken to Camp Quintin Merecido Hospital for a medical check before being turned over to the Philippines Armed Forces in Quezon City.

The Abu Sayyaf gunman has a total of 34 warrants of arrest against him for killings and kidnappings in southern Philippines and the east coast of Sabah since 2013.

He has also been linked to the abductions of Sabahan restaurant owner Thien Nyuk Fan from Ocean King Seafood Restaurant in Sandakan on May 14, 2015; Sabah tourist from China, Gao Huayun and Filipina Marcy Darawan at the Singamata Reef Resort in Semporna waters on April 2, 2014; Chinese national Yang Zai Lin from Wonderful Terrace fish farm in Lahad Datu on May 6, 2014 and Malaysian Chan Sai Chun from his fish farm in Kampung Sapang in Kunak on June 16, 2014.

The Abu Sayyaf is notoriously known as a violent Muslim terrorist group operating in the southern Philippines that have made several cross-border incursions into Sabah to kidnap Malaysians and tourists for money to fund its operations.