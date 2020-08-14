Khairy urges action against VIPs who flout face mask rule, says politicians not above SOPs

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister, Khairy Jamaluddin at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 14, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — Minister Khairy Jamaluddin today called on the police to also penalise “very important and powerful people” who flout the mandatory face mask-wearing rule when in public spaces.

The science, technology and innovation minister also said that in imposing a fine on violators, the amount must be enough to act as a deterrent, ensuring that the public takes wearing masks seriously.

“What is important to the government is of course public health in this instance, and we need to set a level that is enough of a deterrent for people to remember to put on their masks. If it’s too small, you know some people may not take it seriously.

“But I think the more important political issue is the notion of selective prosecution on the standard operating procedure (SOPs). So I hope my political colleague on both sides will adhere to the SOPs,” he told reporters here.

“I hope the police, even if they see pictures of very important and powerful people flouting the SOPs, should take action. Hisham was fined for vaping in Parliament, then there are those having all sorts of political events and those not wearing the masks should be fined,” Khairy added, referring to fellow minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein.

