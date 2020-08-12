Covid-19: 11 new cases today with three local infections

Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the three cases involved two locals in Kedah and one non-Malaysian in Sabah. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 — After recording zero cases of local transmissions yesterday, 11 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in the country over the last 24-hours, three of them local.

Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the three cases involved two locals in Kedah and one non-Malaysian in Sabah.

“The two cases of Covid-19 transmission among Malaysian citizens are from symptomatic screenings at a medical centre in Kedah. They have both been admitted to Hospital Sultanah Bahiyah, Kedah.

“These two cases are not related,” he wrote in a statement today.

The one case involving a foreign national, he said, was detected after new detainee was screened at the Tawau police station lockup in Sabah.

The eight remaining positive cases recorded over the last day were imported cases, said Dr Noor Hisham, involving three returnees from Singapore and three from Philippines, and one case each from travellers arriving from Australia and Japan.

To date, the local tally of Covid-19 cases stands at 9,114 infections, with 172 currently active cases.

Additionally, eight more patients were discharged, bringing the recovery rate to 96.7 per cent, with 8,817 patients having recovered so far.

Dr Noor Hisham added that one person remains within the care of the Intensive Care Unit, and that no additional deaths were reported, maintaining the mortality rate at 1.37 per cent with 125 Covid-19 deaths.