Kelantan govt to study if ‘Main Puteri’ Shariah-complaint

KOTA BHARU, Aug 11 — The Kelantan government will study if Main Puteri traditional performance is Shariah-compliant and suitable for public entertainment, said State Community Unity, Culture, Heritage and Tourism Committee chairman Maj (R) Datuk Md Anizam Abdul Rahman.

He said a detailed study was needed as some aspects of the Main Puteri art form seem to have elements that are unsuitable and run contrary to Islam.

“The elements which are not shariah compliant will need to be corrected. God willing once we have this cleared, Main Puteri will be back for public viewing,” he said at the Kelantan state assembly sitting at the Kota Darul Naim Complex today.

He said this in reply to a supplementary question from Mohd Syahbuddin Hashim (BN-Galas) who wanted to know whether seminars, discussions or roundtable discussions would be held with art enthusiasts to study the depth of Main Puteri performance.

Elaborating Md Anizam said so far only Mak Yong performances have been allowed to be staged for public entertainment after discussions with Kelantan National Culture and Arts Department (JKKN).

Following discussions with Kelantan JKKN, it was found that certain elements of the Mak Yong performance provide advice and guidance which were in accordance with Islamic teachings and could be good for the audience, he added.

He said although there had been transformations in the style and performance structure, the original concept has not been changed, adding that the dialogues and monologues have been improved and interspersed with Quranic verses related to the message to be conveyed.

He said this in reply to Mohd Huzaimy Che Hussin (PAS-Pantai Irama) who asked if the state government intends to revive Mak Yong and Main Puteri cultural performances and activities in Kelantan. — Bernama