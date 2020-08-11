Guan Eng and wife Betty Chew to face graft and money laundering charges (VIDEO)

Former Penang chief minister Lim Guan Eng and his wife Betty Chew arrive at the Butterworth courthouse August 11, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

SEBERANG PERAI, Aug 11 — Former finance minister Lim Guan Eng, his wife Betty Chew and businesswoman Phang Li Koon are expected to face graft and money laundering charges at the Butterworth Sessions Court here.

It is learnt that Lim and Phang are expected to be slapped with graft charges under the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 at 9am today.

Chew is expected to face three charges under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLA).

However, unlike the previous two cases against Lim, today’s cases are unrelated to the RM6.3 billion Penang undersea tunnel project.

Lim, Chew and Phang arrived separately at the courthouse between 8.45am and 8.55am.

Lim was charged at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court last Friday with soliciting a bribe related to the undersea tunnel project under Section 16 (a)(A) of the MACC Act 2009.

He was also charged with abuse of power to obtain gratification under Section 23(1) of the same act at the Butterworth Sessions Court here yesterday but the court has approved an application for the case to be heard by the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court.

Both cases will be heard by the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court on September 9.

It is believed that Deputy Public Prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib will apply for the case today to be heard at the same time as the two other cases in the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court.

Meanwhile, a small group of supporters gathered outside the courthouse as early as 7am today, while media personnel stood in loose groups outside.

DAP leaders such as Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow and state exco Soon Lip Chee were also present in a show of support.

The cases will be heard before Sessions Court judge Ahmad Azhari Abdul Hamid.