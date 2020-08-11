Dr Noor Hisham: Nine new positive Covid-19 cases today, no local transmissions involving Malaysians

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks at a press conference on Covid-19 in Putrajaya August 3, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — The Health Ministry recorded nine new positive Covid-19 cases in the country today, bringing the total cumulative number of cases to 9,103.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said five out of the nine new positive cases were imported cases detected in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Johor.

He said the remaining four locally-transmitted cases involved foreigners, where three were detected from the Bukit Jalil Immigration Depot in Kuala Lumpur and one referral screening in Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Sabah,

“There are no locally-transmitted cases involving Malaysians today,” said Dr Noor Hisham in a statement issued today.

He said there were no new positive cases reported in the Sivagangga cluster — which remains at 45 positive cases.

MORE TO COME