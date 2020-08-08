Police arrest man for breaching Covid-19 quarantine order

The police have advised the public to report anyone loitering in public with a quarantine wristband. — Picture by Miera Zulyana GEORGE TOWN, Aug 8 — The police have arrested a man who defied a Covid-19 home-quarantine order and attended an exhibition at the Setia SPICE Convention Centre in Bayan Baru near here yesterday.

South West District Police chief Supt A.A. Anbalagan said today the 42-year-old man, who lives in Bandar Baru Ayer Itam here, was arrested at 5.45 pm after a booth operator informed an auxiliary policeman upon noticing the quarantine wristband.

“The man realised that the booth operator had noticed the wristband and had wanted to make a quick exit but the policeman caught him and brought him to the Bayan Baru Police Station,” he said in a statement.

Upon questioning, the man revealed that he works as a technician in a factory in Kulim and that he had tested negative for Covid-19 on the first screening and was subjected to a 14-day home quarantine and had to report for the follow-up screening on Monday.

Anbalagan said the man was issued with a compound fine of RM1,000.

He advised the people to report to the police if they come across anyone wearing a quarantine wristband loitering in public. — Bernama