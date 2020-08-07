EC to decide on Sabah state election date Aug 17

A worker disinfects the polling centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Chini Timur Satu in Pekan July 4, 2020. ― Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 7 — The Election Commission (EC) will hold a special meeting to discuss the date of the 16th Sabah State Election (PRN) on Aug 17.

EC secretary Ikmalrudin Ishak in a statement today said that the meeting would be held at the Magellan Sutera Resort Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, at 9am.

The special meeting will be chaired by EC deputy chairman Dr Azmi Sharom to discuss important dates of election matters, he said.

“The important dates are such as the dates for the writ of election, nomination day and polling day as well as to decide on the electoral rolls to be used and other preparations required to hold the election,” he said.

A press conference will be held after the meeting.

On July 30, Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal announced the dissolution of the 15th Sabah state assembly to pave way to the state election to be held within 60 days, after it received the consent of Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin.

The EC received an official notification from the Sabah state assembly regarding the dissolution of the 15th Sabah state assembly on the same day. — Bernama