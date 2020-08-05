New Covid-19 cases shoot up to 21 today, with 12 of them returning from Yemen

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks at a press conference on Covid-19 in Putrajaya August 3, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, August 5 — Malaysia reported 21 new Covid-19 cases today, a jump from just one case yesterday.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said 15 of these were imported, bringing the total accumulated positive cases to 9,023.

“Twelve Malaysian citizens who returned from Yemen tested positive for Covid-19. Also three overseas returnees from Ivory Coast, United Kingdom and Papua New Guinea also tested positive respectively.

“All these imported cases have been placed at the isolation centre on the arrival at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport,” it said on its official Facebook page this afternoon.

Meanwhile on the six local transmissions, MOH said three cases were from the Sivagangga Patient Under Investigation cluster in Kedah, two cases from Sabah detected from pre-surgery test and pre-reference test, while one case from Johor also detected from pre-surgery test.

With this, MOH said that the number of active cases is now at 196.

The Ministry added that 18 patients had recovered and discharged from the hospital today.

“This brings the total number of recovered cases to 8,702 or 96.44 per cent of the total Covid-19 cases,” said MOH.

MOH also said there were no deaths reported today, which makes the cumulative amount for deaths remains at 125.

“Two patients were treated at the Intensive Care Unit while none needed ventilators,” it added.