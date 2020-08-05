Cops arrest auxiliary policeman for allegedly molesting woman at LRT station

Petaling Jaya District Police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal in a statement yesterday said the 36-year-old local was arrested at about 12.30pm. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 ― An man alleged of molesting a female student in an incident at a light rail transit (LRT) station in Petaling Jaya, Selangor last Thursday, was arrested yesterday.

Petaling Jaya District Police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal in a statement yesterday said the 36-year-old local was arrested at about 12.30pm.

He said initial investigations found that the suspect, who was an auxiliary policeman at the LRT station, admitted to meeting the victim at the time and place of the reported incident, however, he denied molesting the 19-year-old.

“The suspect will be brought to the Petaling Jaya Court to get a remand order and the case will be investigated under Section 354 of the Penal Code,” he said.

In the incident last week, the teenager claimed to have been molested by an auxiliary policeman while she was at an LRT station in Petaling Jaya at about 3.30am.

Meanwhile, Prasarana Malaysia Berhad in a statement said it would provide full cooperation to the police over the matter.

Prasarana said it would also conduct a thorough internal investigation and submit the findings to the police.

“The personnel had gone to the Petaling Jaya District Police Headquarters this afternoon to record his statement and he was detained for further investigation. Prasarana would like to emphasise that it takes this matter seriously and will not compromise with any individual who violates the law or commits a crime,” said the statement. ― Bernama