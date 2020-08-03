Poor internet access in less than 20pc of Malaysia, Dewan Rakyat told

Zahidi said the governement is trying to address vandalism while increasing broadband access throughout the country. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — Less than 20 per cent of areas in the country have very poor internet access, Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin said.

However, he said in some areas, internet access had been disrupted due to criminal acts and vandalism.

“There used to be coverage in these areas, but all of a sudden, service is disrupted as certain parties would dig up the fibre optic cables, steal the copper wiring or standby generators at some communication towers.

“We are trying to overcome these problems while increasing broadband access,” he said during oral question and answer session in the Dewan Rakyat, today.

He said this in reply to a supplementary question from M. Karupaiya (PH-Padang Serai) on the number of areas with very poor internet access in the country. — Bernama