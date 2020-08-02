Setiu fire rescue team rescues stranded water column victims

BANDAR PERMAISURI, Aug 2 — Setiu Fire and Rescue Station personnel rescued four individuals, including two women who were trapped following a water column phenomenon at Lata Payung Recreational Forest here, yesterday.

Station chief Zul Azman Jamaluddin said it was learned that the victims, aged 18 to 28, were fishing in the area late in the afternoon when a water column struck abruptly.

“Fourteen members and the Emergency Medical Rescue Service (EMRS) Unit along with an engine were immediately rushed to the scene soon after the station was alerted of the incident at 7.22pm.

“We tied a rope to trees across the river, made the victims wear safety jackets and helped them to cross the river,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Zul Azman said rescuers encountered difficulties in bringing the victims out due to the strong currents and high water level, adding that the operation ended at about 10pm. — Bernama