Khalid Samad calls for an end to race supremacy, links Malay supremacy to Zionism, Nazism and White supremacy

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — Shah Alam MP Khalid Abdul Samad today called for an end to race supremacy, linking the notion to Zionism, Nazism and White supremacy but was quick to point out that that special privileges does not equate race supremacy.

“Jew supremacy created Zionism, Aryan supremacy created ‘Nazi’ Hitler, White supremacy created White supremacist Trump, Malay supremacy is in the same stream as these three misguided teachings.

“Reject race supremacy! ‘Special position is not supremacy,” the outspoken Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) leader said in a posting on his Twitter account.

Previously when he was the Federal Territories Minister, Khalid said that the Federal Constitution protects the special position and rights of the Malays, but has no links to race supremacy.

“The term ‘ketuanan Melayu’ (Malay supremacy) is not in the Constitution. It only cropped up some time during the 12th General Election to discourage the Malays from supporting the non-Malays or the opposition,” he was quoted saying in The Star.

Astro Awani had also previously reported Khalid accusing Umno of capitalising on the term ‘Malay supremacy’, to obscure Malay voters.