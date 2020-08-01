Dr Noor Hisham: Nine new Covid-19 cases in Malaysia, two from community transmissions

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Malaysia recorded nine new Covid-19 infections today, seven of which were imported cases. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, AUG 1 — Malaysia recorded nine new Covid-19 infections today, seven of which were imported cases.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the imported cases involved two travellers returning from India, and one case each of travellers who flew in from the United Arab Emirates, Japan, Switzerland, the Philippines, and Pakistan.

The remaining two new cases from local transmission, Dr Noor Hisham said, involved one local and one foreigner, as the number of local Covid-19 infections now stands at 8,985.

Three more patients were discharged, bringing the recovery rate to 96.2 per cent with 8,647 discharged with no new deaths recorded, leaving the mortality rate 1.39 per cent or 125 deaths.

