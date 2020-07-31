Wangsa Maju cops seek public’s help after video of Nepali security guard’s alleged assault goes viral

Wangsa Maju police district chief Rajab Ahad Ismail has urged the public to come forward should they have any information on a recent assault involving a Pakistani national and a Nepali national. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — Wangsa Maju police district chief Rajab Ahad Ismail has urged the public to come forward should they have any information on a recent assault involving a Pakistani national and a Nepali national.

Rajab said although the police have not received any reports from the alleged victim of the incident, they have opened investigation papers into the incident under Section 324 of the Penal Code.

“The police are still in the midst of investigating the incident and what sparked it.

“Based on preliminary investigations, the police have managed to identify the location of the incident — a carpark at a condominium on Jalan Madrasah in Wangsa Maju.

“The incident is believed to have occurred between a Pakistani national (the suspect) and a Nepali national (the victim),” said Rajab in a statement today.

Further investigation into the incident took place after a video was circulated on social media, and resulted in outrage among social media users.

The video clip dated July 7, 2020 which lasts for a duration of 44 seconds, went viral today.

In the video, a man can be seen using a wooden truncheon to hit a security personnel in uniform multiple times.