RTS project will have big impact on various sectors in Johor, says mentri besar

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad (right) says the RTS project could have a big impact on the state as it would create create jobs, as well as open up new areas of expertise for the people to venture into. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, July 30 ― The Rapid Transit System (RTS) sealed by Malaysia and Singapore today, was good news to Johor as the high-impact development project would benefit various sectors, especially the rail industry.

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Ir Hasni Mohammad said the project, which would also involve the construction of a maintenance depot in Wadi Hana, could have a big impact on the state as it would create create jobs, as well as open up new areas of expertise for the people to venture into.

“I am also very confident... looking at the preparation and also the implementation schedule of this project, the state government will help and give its full cooperation so that it (RTS project) can run smoothly,” he told a press conference on the project here, today.

Also present were Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong, Deputy Transport Minister Hasbi Habibollah and Transport Ministry secretary-general Datuk Isham Ishak.

The maintenance depot in Wadi Hana project is expected to create about 1,500 jobs.

Meanwhile, Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia’s (UTHM) head of The Industry Centre of Excellence for Railway (ICOE-Rel) Prof Dr Khalid Hasnan told Bernama that the construction would not only boost the economy and smoothen mobility, but would also have an impact on the environment besides creating jobs.

However, he hoped the system or technology adopted in the project would not only focus or rely on external expertise but would also incorporate technical and vocational education and training (TVET).

Johor Baru Tiong Hua Association president Ho Sow Tong said the RTS construction could benefit both Malaysians and Singaporeans, especially those working in the republic and traders in the city.

“We know the Johor Causeway is facing massive congestion that takes several hours to enter Singapore or this city for those who commute to work in the republic every day.

“Of course, the construction of the RTS is something that all parties are waiting for to save travel time,” he said when contacted.

For traders, he said the influx of Singaporeans, especially during weekends for shopping would definitely benefit them. ― Bernama