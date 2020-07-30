DAP sacks appointed Sabah rep who backed Musa’s takeover bid

Tan Sri Musa Aman (centre) is seen with some 32 assemblymen who gathered at his residence in Kota Kinabalu for a press conference on July 29, 2020.

KUCHING, July 30 ― The DAP disciplinary committee today expelled nominated Sabah assemblyman Ronnie Loh Ee Eng for supporting the Perikatan Nasional (PN) attempt to topple the Warisan-led Sabah government.

Committee chairman Chong Chieng Jen said the termination was immediate.

“Loh is also removed from all his positions in the party,” he said in a statement posted on his Facebook page.

Chong, who is also Sarawak chairman, said the committee was advising all party members to disassociate themselves from Loh.

“The DC will take the sternest action against whoever that defects because nothing is more treacherous and worse than a betrayal of the people’s mandate,” he warned.

Loh was among elected and nominated Sabah lawmakers from Warisan, DAP and PKR that defected to support former Sabah Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Aman’s bid to replace Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal as chief minister.

The attempt was unsuccessful as Shafie announced the dissolution of the state assembly this morning in order for a state election to be held within 60 days.