Self-sufficiency level of fish resources at 92pc, says minister

PUTRAJAYA, July 28 — The self-sufficiency level of fish resources in the country is currently high at 92.09 per cent, said Agriculture and Food Industry Minister Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee.

He said high value fishery products, especially from aquaculture were also exported to Singapore, China, the European Union countries, Japan and Australia with the export value in 2018 standing at RM3.1 billion.

Per capita consumption in Malaysia is 46.9 kg per year, the second highest in South-east Asia after Cambodia at 63.2kg per year, and higher than the world’s average per capita consumption of 20.5kg per year, he said.

Therefore, Kiandee said that the management and conservation of marine resources should be given attention to ensure that the fishing industry remains sustainable to contribute to the development of the living standards of the target group and to ensure food safety as well as to contribute to the national economy.

“Fish resources if widely exploited will create critical conditions and if left unchecked then the resources will be reduced,” he told reporters after officiating the Fisheries Department’s senior officials’ conference and the Fish Station programme, here today.

Kiandee said his ministry was also implementing restrictions on issuance of licences and exploration according to licence zones to conserve marine resources.

“Our rich marine resources allow our people to enjoy seafood all the time and to appreciate the beauty of nature throughout the year. However, this will not last if not managed properly,” he said.

On the Fish Station programme, Kiandee said that the concept revolves around promotion, sales, business matching, demonstrations, exhibitions and activities as well as fish-based product innovation that would be implemented at the Fisheries Department headquarters and state offices. — Bernama