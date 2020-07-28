Despite SRC conviction, Najib avoids jail for now after High Court grants stay of execution pending appeal

Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court Complex July 28, 2020. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 ― Datuk Seri Najib Razak has successfully obtained a stay of execution for his sentence of 12 years’ imprisonment and RM210 million fine as imposed on him by the High Court today.

Earlier today, the former prime minister was convicted and found guilty on all seven charges of misappropriating RM42 million from SRC International Sdn Bhd by the High Court.

High Court judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali, in allowing the stay application, however, said Najib’s status as an accused has changed to a convict.

“I find that the applicant has fully established special circumstances for the court to grant a stay of execution for the imprisonment and stay of the payment of the fine as well.

“I also ordered for bail to be increased by another RM1 million with two sureties to be paid by tomorrow,” he said.

Mohd Nazlan also ordered Najib to report to the nearest police station on the 1st and 15th of every month.

