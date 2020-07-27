Sarawak DAP chief asks Padungan rep to re-consider decision to quit the party

Padungan State Assemblyman Wong King Wei resigns from the state DAP. — File picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, July 27 — Sarawak DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen today asked Padungan State Assemblyman Wong King Wei to reconsider his decision to quit the party.

He said Wong should not disappoint the people who had voted for him in Padungan in the 2011 and 2016 state elections.

“For a decision of such gravity, I would have thought that he would first communicate his wish to me and discuss beforehand. But regrettably, that was not the case,” he said when commenting on Wong’s resignation.

Wong, who was also the state DAP vice-chairman, left the party yesterday, citing disagreement with the party leadership as among the reasons.

“Whatever misunderstanding and disagreement among members in the party, it is surely not a valid reason for quitting the party,” he said in a statement.

Chong, who is also Stampin Member of Parliament, said it is sad to see a leader of the party turning against the party and inflicting damage to the party which he has represented all these years.

“Wong has been my special assistant for many years until he was first elected as the State Assemblyman for Padungan in 2011 under the DAP ticket.

“Like all my other special assistants, at all times, he has a free hand to carry out his political works and to issue statements according to his own style and preference,” Chong said.

Chong said it is common for members to have a difference in opinions, but a true party member will not abandon the party over it.

Chong said Wong’s resignation will not affect the party’s political struggle to fight against corruption and to restore a clean and fair system of administration in Malaysia and in Sarawak for the betterment of the people.

He said the DAP has always been and will continue to be the party speaking the truth, without fear or favour.