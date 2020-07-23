Will Muhyiddin get fresh mandate before the year ends?

Now the session has begun, the Opposition plus former prime minister and former Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad do not have other plans to push out Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin. — Picture by Hari Anggara

COMMENTARY, July 23 — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has passed the first test in Parliament, the venue Pakatan Harapan (PH) had planned to bury his political career but failed to get the required numbers weeks before the session began.

Now the session has begun, the Opposition plus former prime minister and former Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad do not have other plans to push out Muhyiddin and “take back the mandate of 2018”.

They just have to pray Muhyiddin does not call for a snap election now or in the near future, because if he does, the Opposition and possibly Dr Mahathir may be erased from the country’s mainstream political scenario.

And the question is whether Muhyiddin will take this advantage to strengthen himself and get a clear mandate to run the country with absolute authority, with no more calls for the return of 2018 mandate and the accusation of a “backdoor government.”

Muhyiddin’s closest comrade in arms — Muafakat Nasional (MN) that comprises PAS and Umno — have called for a snap poll and pledged he will stay for the next term as prime minister.

On the other hand, Bersatu, of which Muhyiddin is now unofficially returned as president (the party has yet to conducted its first annual general assembly to endorse him as president), has yet to “stabilise” itself as its first annual assembly next month will officially strike out Dr Mahathir as party chairman — the most powerful post in the party, more authoritative than the president.

Muhyiddin may have it in his mind to seek the mandate from the people, especially when he is now riding high after successfully pulling the country out of the Covid-19 pandemic and the people are “feeling good and secured” under his administration.

But maybe he would want his party to be in order first and all states dissolve their respective state assemblies so that a general election can be held at one go.

Penang, Negri Sembilan and Selangor that are under PH have already said they would not want to dissolve their assemblies and Sabah may follow suit since the government is not under Perikatan Nasional (PN).

It is dicey for Muhyiddin because without all states holding their elections at one go, the cost is high and campaigns may be quite difficult in those states.

The voters who are the general public may have a good feeling now since they are given cash to survive while the government rebuilds the economy but time may not be on Muhyiddin’s side as rebuilding is not easy and not fast.

Malaysians may feel the pinch when the Prihatin scheme to assist them with cash stops in September and the country’s small and medium industries (SMIs) may only see the result of rebuilding next year probably middle if not the end of the year.

Muhyiddin’s popularity may not last till then and he may see a different ballgame if he delays the election.

The saying goes, hit the iron when it’s still hot, and Muhyiddin may find himself “floating on good stead” if he holds the election by end of the year, just after Budget is tabled in Parliament.

During this time till the end of the year, the Opposition is still in bad shape, recouping from its lost influence and regrouping themselves after a shocking collapse at the end of February.

Their popularity has gone down and their failure to perform in the 22 months in power has given them a bad image in terms of their capability to administer the country.

But if Muhyiddin is to hold on further to get a fresh mandate, the Opposition may gain some ground where they may not be annihilated but survive although they will not win Putrajaya.

Right now, all parties are itchy for a showdown, and PN has begun discussing seat allocations and PH strategising although knowing their chances are as dim as a car light with a weak battery.

It is only Muhyiddin holding back the bell from ringing probably tying loose knots within his party and parties in PN, which may be completed not far off from now.