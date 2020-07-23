Wearing face masks in ‘crowded places’, public transport now mandatory starting Aug 1

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is pictured at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 23, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — The wearing of face masks in crowded areas and on public transportation is now mandatory starting on August 1, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced today.

He said the recent increase in Covid-19 infections has proven to be worrying, in light of reports by the Health Ministry that public adherence to the standard operating procedures in public is beginning to decline.

“Social distancing and wearing of face masks in public transportation is also not sufficiently adhered to, and in some cases outright ignored by certain quarters,” Ismail said during his press briefing.

He said the decision was motivated by the increase in clusters recently identified by the ministry.

“The public is also permitted to use home-made face masks which follow the specifics issued by the World Health Organisation,” he said.

