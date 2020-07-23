Marine police seize contraband cigarettes worth over RM300,000 in Johor

A policeman with the seized contraband cigarettes at the Batu Pahat district police headquarters after a raid on the Parit Yaani premises. — Picture courtesy of the Johor marine police force

JOHOR BARU, July 23 — A 38-year-old man suspected of supplying contraband cigarettes to traders in Yong Peng, Johor has been arrested.

The arrest was made during a raid by the Region Two (southern region) marine police at a building in Jalan Parit Yaani, Yong Peng where a total of 19,350 packets of cigarettes estimated to be worth RM301, 892 including in unpaid taxes were also impounded.

“During the raid, police found several brown boxes filled with cigarettes that have not been taxed,” Region Two marine police commander Assistant Commissioner Muhd Zailani Abdullah said in a statement today.

He said the case has been referred to the Batu Pahat district police headquarters for further investigations under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967.

Muhd Zailani said the marine police would double its operations and tighten the country’s maritime security in the area.

“This is to avoid the maritime routes from being abused by smuggling syndicates which have recently been changing tactics to cover their tracks,” he said.