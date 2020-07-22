MACC: Public can access asset declaration details of MPs from today

Members of the public can now access the asset declaration details of MPs via MACC’s website. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — Members of the public can now access the asset declaration details of MPs via the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) website, the agency said today.

In a statement, the MACC said that the details can be accessed via the mydeclaration.sprm.gov.my portal.

“To date, the MACC has received and displayed asset information involving 57 of the 70 members of the government administration comprising the prime minister, senior ministers, ministers and deputy ministers.

“The MACC will not be responsible for property declaration information obtained or taken from any source other than the portal,” the statement read.

Last month, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced that all elected representatives in the government must declare their assets within three months from the date they were sworn in.

Muhyiddin said the government will continue its efforts to improve governance and integrity through the implementation of the National Anti-Corruption Plan 2019-2023.

Last week, in Parliament, he said that 97 per cent of Perikatan Nasional (PN) Cabinet members have declared their assets thus far.

He said they all were given three months to do so right after the Cabinet held its first meeting on March 10.

An Opposition lawmaker, however, later questioned Muhyiddin’s assertion that 97 per cent of his ministers have declared their assets, noting he also said five of them have yet to do so.

Kluang MP Wong Shu Qi used Twitter to express her confusion shortly after the prime minister’s remarks to Parliament.

“This is weird. 97 per cent of 32 cabinet ministers declared, that should be 31 persons. Yet, PM claimed there are still FIVE ministers yet to declare. So mcm mana ya?” Wong wrote.

Muhyiddin gave the 97 per cent figure in a parliamentary reply to Teo Nie Ching (PH-Kulai), in which he said five ministers have yet to declare their assets.

The MACC portal displayed the wealth details of 57 out of the 70 PN government members.