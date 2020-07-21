Sabah court fines Pakistani eight buffaloes, eight gongs for insulting Kadazandusun community

A water buffalo is seen on cracked soil at a dried up rice field in Baliuag town, Bulacan province April 23, 2018. A Native Court in Sabah sentenced a Pakistani man with a fine of eight buffaloes and eight gongs for insulting the Kadazandusun ethnic group. — Reuters pic

KOTA MARUDU, July 21 — A Native Court (MAN), here, sentenced a Pakistani man with a fine (Sogit) of eight buffaloes and eight gongs for insulting the Kadazandusun ethnic group.

If he fails to pay the fine, he must pay a penalty of RM4,000 or 16 months jail, or both.

The accused Amir Khan Nawati, 50, pleaded guilty to the charge which was read before the Judge who is also Kota Marudu District Leader Datuk Baintin Adun, native chief Ramli Madina (Ketua Anak Negeri — KAN), KAN’s representatives and several ethnic Kimaragang Tandek leaders.

Amir Khan, who is a permanent resident, was charged with committing an offence by uploading a five-minute recording of his voice on Facebook insulting and tarnishing the images of the Kadazandusun, Kimaragang and Chinese communities on June 8.

The accused left the court with his head bowed and appeared sad, accompanied by the Pakistani community leader, and also his interpreter, Abdul Ghapur. — Bernama