Repair work at Jalan Klang-Banting ready in a week, says Prasarana chairman

The soil erosion and sedimentation in Jalan Klang-Banting, near Johan Setia, July 20, 2020, believed to be due to the boring of piles for the construction of the Light Rail Transit 3 (LRT3) project. — Bernama pic

KLANG, July 21 — Repair work due to soil erosion and sedimentation at Jalan Klang-Banting, near Johan Setia yesterday, will take about a week to complete, said Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) chairman Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman.

He said the soil erosion and sedimentation occurred due to several factors, including frequent downpour over the past two weeks, and pressure from the construction work for the Light Rail Transit 3 (LRT3) project.

“The soil sedimentation is quite serious and has also caused the underground water pipe to burst, affecting water supply to about 14,000 consumers in the area,” he said, adding that work was being carried out to repair the burst pipes and the water supply is expected to be restored by tomorrow afternoon.

He told this to reporters when visiting the site here today.

Following the incident, he said, Prasarana, through the LRT3 project contractor, MRCB George Kent Sdn Bhd, will conduct a study on the soil in the area, especially near Jalan Klang-Banting, to ensure construction work in the area is safe.

He said that on behalf of Prasarana, he apologised for the inconvenience caused.

Meanwhile, Selangor Local Government, Public Transport and New Village Development Committee chairman Ng Sze Han, who also visited the site today, said the state government had asked the contractor of the LRT3 project to submit forensic report on the incident. — Bernama