Housewife pleads guilty to making insulting comments on Facebook about Selangor royalty

A housewife pleaded guilty at the Sessions Court today to a charge of making insulting comments about the Selangor royalty on Facebook last June. — AFP pic

SHAH ALAM, July 21 — A housewife pleaded guilty at the Sessions Court here today to a charge of making insulting comments about the Selangor royalty on Facebook last June.

The accused, Siti Nurul Ain Mat Nayan, 32, a part-time online trader, made the appeal after the charge was read out to her by a court translator in the presence of Judge Rihaida Rafie.

According to the charge, Siti Nurul Ain was alleged to have knowingly used the internet application service on her Samsung A30 phone to write insulting comments about the Selangor royalty and posted them on her Facebook account with the intention of annoying others.

The link was then read at Istana Mestika, Section 7 here at about 10.26 am on June 26.

She was charged under Section 233(1)(a) of Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and can be sentenced under Section 233(3) of the same act which provides for a fine of up to RM50,000 or one year’s jail sentence or both, and can be further fined up to RM1,000 for each day the offence is continued after conviction.

Prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Nor Baizura Mohd Saubian and the accused was not represented by counsel.

The court ordered the accused to post bail of RM7,000 and fixed Friday for sentencing. — Bernama