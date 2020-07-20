KL mayor: Two sinkholes within two hours in Jalan Taman U Thant

Air Selangor contractors are pumping water from a sinkhole that occurred at Residency 16, Jalan Taman U Thant July 19, 2020. Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) closed the road for fear of endangering public safety. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Another sinkhole had reportedly appeared two hours after the first incident at Residensi 16, Jalan Taman U Thant, here, yesterday.

The second incident is believed to have occurred about 5pm and less than 30 metres from the location of the first incident which also caused the walls of the residential area to cave in.

Kuala Lumpur mayor, Datuk Nor Hisham Ahmad Dahlan said the two incidents were believed to be caused by a broken pipe but investigations were ongoing to identify other possible causes of the incident.

“I was informed by the residents that this area has been frequently hit by flash floods since 2014 but not as severe as yesterday.

“Repair works will be done immediately including maintenance of the drains and appropriate work to ensure the problems are fully resolved and will not recur,” he said after inspecting the location today.

Several officers from the Public Works Institute of Malaysia (Ikram) and Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) were at the scene to investigate the incidents.

“So far, the area is stable, but we are still waiting for the investigation report before deciding whether to relocate the residents or not,” he said.

Yesterday, the media reported that the route to Residensi 16, Jalan Taman U Thant was closed to the public following the incident of a sinkhole and a wall caving in which was reported at 3.30pm.

Nor Hisham said the cost of repairs would be borne by DBKL while Ikram would be making a technical assessment at the location. — Bernama