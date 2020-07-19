Newborn, two women seriously injured in road mishap in Petaling Jaya

ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said in the 5.46pm incident, a 62-year-old man had accidentally hit the accelerator pedal of his car when he saw his child coming out from the hospital’s main entrance. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — A newborn baby and two women were seriously injured when they were hit by a car at the drop-off zone of a private hospital in Kota Damansara, Petaling Jaya, yesterday.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said in the 5.46pm incident, a 62-year-old man had accidentally hit the accelerator pedal of his car when he saw his child coming out from the hospital’s main entrance.

The man had been waiting in the car near the area.

“He failed to control the vehicle and the car skidded before ramming into the two women aged 30 and 35 years and a newborn baby at the drop-off zone.

“The three suffered serious injuries and are being treated in the red zone of the hospital’s emergency department,” he said in a statement today.

Nik Ezanee said the car had also hit another three vehicles that were parked nearby.

Urine and alcohol tests conducted on the senior citizen turned out to be negative.

“The suspect has been detained to facilitate investigations under Section 42 of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless and dangerous driving,” he said. — Bernama