Man ordered to enter defence for 2016 murder of wife and child in Rawang

Satvender Singh at the Shah Alam High Court July 17, 2020. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, JULY 17 — The High Court here today ordered lorry driver Satvender Singh, 34, to enter his defence on charges of killing his wife and daughter four years ago.

Judge Datuk Mohd Yazid Mustafa made the decision after finding the prosecution having established a prima facie case against the accused. He set September 7 and 8 for the defence trial.

Satvender was charged with murdering his wife, D. Kamaljit, 34, and his seven-month-old daughter Ishlyn Kaur Sandhu between 3.55am and 4.15am on April 14, 2016 at their double-storey terrace house in Taman Rawang Perdana 2, Rawang.

When handing out the decision, Mohd Yazid said the court found that the prosecution had succeeded in establishing the important elements in the charges through 16 witnesses that were called to testify.

The testimony, he said, included by an officer from the Chemistry Department who found there was deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) belonging to Satvender on his wife, as well as that by a police investigating officer who said there was no burglary at the scene.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Mahadhir Mohd Khairudin, while Satvender was represented by lawyer Datuk Rajpal Singh. — Bernama