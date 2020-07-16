PM Muhyiddin: 97pc of Cabinet have made asset declarations

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin poses with Cabinet ministers before the first new Cabinet meeting at Perdana Putra in Putrajaya March 11, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — Only five federal ministers have yet to complete their asset declarations, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said in Parliament today.

In his reply to a supplementary question Teo Nie Ching (PH-Kulai), the prime minister also told the Lower House during the Minister’s Question Time that he was putting added focus on the five holdouts.

“Up till today, 97 per cent (of the Cabinet) have declared their assets. Only five are left that have not declared their assets. I’m not going to name names. However, I will pay them extra attention to ensure that the process is sped up,” said Muhyiddin.

He said that he will also pay special attention to his deputy ministers and Perikatan Nasional (PN) MPs.

He acknowledged that the members of previous Pakatan Harapan (PH) government had successfully declared their assets but stressed that the PN administration was still new.

Teo countered by reminding Muhyiddin of his own remarks from March 11, when he said his ministers and deputy ministers must declare their assets within a month.

However, Muhyiddin said he misspoke and that the time frame he had in mind was similar to what PH used for asset declaration, which is three months.

“The time frame to declare the assets is not one month, it is three months. I apologise. Look, even the former law minister had nodded his head,” said Muhyiddin. — Bernama