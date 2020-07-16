Kluang MP disputes PM’s ‘97pc’ compliance rate for ministers’ asset declarations

Kluang MP Wong Shu Qi speaks to Malay Mail during an interview at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2018. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — An Opposition lawmaker has questioned Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s assertion that 97 per cent of his ministers have declared their assets, noting he also said five of them have yet to do so.

Kluang MP Wong Shu Qi used Twitter to express her confusion shortly after the PM’s remarks to Parliament this morning.

“This is weird. 97% of 32 cabinet ministers declared, that should be 31 persons. Yet, PM claimed there are still FIVE ministers yet to declare. So mcm mana ya?” Wong wrote.

Earlier this morning, Muhyiddin gave the 97-per cent figure in a parliamentary reply to Teo Nie Ching (PH-Kulai), during which he said five ministers have still to declare their assets.

He also corrected his previous remark from March when he said they would have one month to declare their assets, saying he misspoke and had meant three months.

Aside from the 32 ministers, the Perikatan Nasional administration also has 39 deputy ministers but they are not considered part of the Cabinet.

However, even including the deputy ministers would still mean that only 93 per cent have declared their assets if five have yet to do so.