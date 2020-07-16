Hazimah Zainuddin to hand over duties as PUNB chairman to Noh Omar tomorrow

Perbadanan Usahawan Nasional Bhd (PUNB) chairman Datuk Hazimah Zainuddin is expected to officially hand over her duties to Tan Sri Noh Omar tomorrow. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — Perbadanan Usahawan Nasional Bhd (PUNB) chairman Datuk Hazimah Zainuddin is expected to officially hand over her duties to Tan Sri Noh Omar at an event scheduled to take place tomorrow.

Bernama was also made to understand that the event is in conjunction with PUNB’s 29th anniversary celebration.

Hazimah will be relinquishing her position after holding the post since September 24, 2018.

Noh Omar, who resigned as chairman of the MISC Bhd board of directors on July 17, will replace Hazimah to continue with PUNB’s agenda.

PUNB’s agenda includes the development of Bumiputera entrepreneurs and financial assistance for the expansion of business.

PUNB was established to increase the participation of Bumiputera entrepreneurs and to produce a dynamic, resilient, progressive and successful Bumiputera commercial and industrial community.

It was established on July 17, 1991 under the Companies Act 1965 and is fully owned by Yayasan Pelaburan Bumiputera

Since 2019, it has been listed as a company under the Prime Minister’s Department. — Bernama